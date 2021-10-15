Bourbon, Boyle, Mercer, other counties get beginning farmer grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $984,625 for six agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

Beginning Farmer loans totaling $984,625 were approved for recipients in Barren ($250,000), Bourbon ($50,000), Boyle ($54,625), Grant ($250,000), Mercer ($130,000), and Monroe ($250,000) counties. BFLP is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.

In addition, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $2,829,845 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

State and County Funded Projects

City of LaGrange was approved for $245,000 in state funds and $5,000 in Oldham County funds for the construction of a farmers’ market pavilion to provide a permanent structure for local farmers’ markets. For more information on the project contact, Russ Morris at wvrussnky@live.com.

Hancock County Cattleman’s Association was approved for $5,000 in Hancock County funds for a Hancock County Youth Agriculture Production cost-share program. For more information on the project contact, Evan Tate at evan.tate@uky.edu.

Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development was approved for $900,000 in state funds over a two-year period to deliver technical assistance and provide educational opportunities to agricultural and rural businesses. For more information on the project contact, Aleta Botts at abotts@kcard.info.

Kentucky State University was approved for $990,000 in state funds for the continuation of the KSU Mini Grant Program which provides assistance and mini grants to small-scale and underserved farmers statewide in the areas of aquaculture, value-added products, organics, food insecurity, farmer educational support, and agroforestry. For more information on the project contact, Joni Nelson at joni.nelson@kysu.edu.

Meat Processing Investment Program (MPIP)

MPIP provides funding for meat processors who are currently or plan to become USDA certified to financially incentivize economical expansion of businesses to process Kentucky meat products.

One MPIP Level 2 grant was approved by the board totaling $30,426:

Goldy’s Meats in Crittenden County

One MPIP Level 3 grant was approved by the board totaling $238,599:

Burnett’s Enterprise in Graves County

On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program

The On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program provides incentives for Kentucky farm families to increase the energy efficiency of existing equipment or facilities on the farm.

Eight On-Farm Energy grants were approved by the board totaling $66,070:

Hickman ($10,150)

LaRue ($10,150)

Madison ($10,150)

Marion ($2,520)

McLean ($10,150)

Ohio ($10,150)

Rockcastle ($2,650)

Webster ($10,150)

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Three CAIP were approved by the board totaling $298,000:

Adair ($45,000)*

Johnson ($3,000)*

Woodford ($250,000)

Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.

One NextGen Program was approved by the board totaling $36,000:

Woodford ($36,000)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.

Two YAIP programs were approved by the board totaling $15,750:

Adair ($5,500)*

Shelby ($10,250)

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP, NextGen and Youth and leasing information for Shared-Use programs will be advertised locally.