Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend.

The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well.

The cost to get into the show is donation-based.

Hours are:

Friday

12 to 4 p.m.

12 to 4 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to pre-register a show car, call 502-682-4506.