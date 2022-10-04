Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend.
The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well.
The cost to get into the show is donation-based.
Hours are:
- Friday
12 to 4 p.m.
- Saturday
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to pre-register a show car, call 502-682-4506.