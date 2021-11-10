Boone’s ‘roving’ three-state forest teams to become permanent, applicants sought

Pilot program proved successful this year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – In early 2021, the Southern Region’s first-ever “Roving Forest Management Corps” crew supported trail maintenance and pest treatments on the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Living up to their roving nature, the small four-person pilot group also worked on forestry management projects on public lands in North Carolina and Tennessee during their five-month service. With the pilot’s success, the Forest Service is actively recruiting members for next year’s team.

The Roving Forest Management Corps is the result of a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service and the Student Conservation Association.

The pilot crew consisted of one leader and three young adult team members who spent January through May 2021 working on forestry management projects and gaining exposure to careers in the Forest Service. While on the Daniel Boone National Forest, the pilot crew treated hemlock wooly adelgid-infested trees and supported trails maintenance projects on the Cumberland and London Ranger Districts.

“The four-person crew covered more than 12 acres to treat over 200 trees for the nonnative invasive pest, hemlock wooly adelgid,” said Jared Calvert, Daniel Boone National Forest Silviculturist. “Hiking through the forest, carrying supplies, and then identifying and treating trees ranging from three inches in diameter to three feet is really demanding, but important work. They certainly got some field experience with us … I hope they have the opportunity to use it in the future!”

After completing 640 hours of service to the nation’s forests and grasslands, all team members earned their Public Land Corps hiring authority. The Public Land Corps program furthers the investment in new talent from crews like this by recruiting them to permanent positions with the Forest Service.

The Forest Service Southern Region’s Volunteers & Service Programs Team is currently recruiting for the 2022 Roving Forest Management Corps team to start in January. Applications received by December 1, 2021 will receive priority consideration. Visit the following links for more information and to apply for the leader position or a team member position.