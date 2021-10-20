Bomb threat at Lincoln County High School to disrupt dismissal

Lincoln County Public Schools has issued an update in how afternoon dismissal will be conducted.

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to a post on the Lincoln County Public Schools Facebook page, a bomb threat at Lincoln County High School (LCHS) will impact student dismissal.

Around 2 p.m., the district posted that a bomb threat was called in. Students and staff were evacuated from the building and the high school campus was put on lockdown.

A later post provided an update on afternoon dismissal.

The campus is still under lockdown as all safety protocols are being followed.

Bus dismissal at LCHS and Lincoln County Middle School (LCMS) will begin at the regular time. However, delays could happen once the dismissal process starts, also impacting bus arrival times to the elementary schools.

Parents picking up their kids after school at LCHS or LCMS will need to wait until a time is provided to arrive on campus for pick up. Pick up can happen once all buses have been cleared from campus.

The post concluded by thanking the community for being patient.

“We are trying to maintain the safety of our campus as well as making afternoon dismissal as smooth as we can,” said the district in the post.