Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Boil Water Advisory was issued Friday at 3:11 p.m. for approximately 500 customers of the McKinney Water District in Lincoln County.

Water district officials say the advisory affects customers who live from Old Petrey Store on 698 to the intersection of 198, and from Short Pike on 198 to the intersection of 698.

The area includes Short Pike, Highway 518, Norris Road, Highway 127, Old Liberty Loop, Moccasin Road, Sims Road, Happy Hollow, Tombs Hollow, Highway 1778, Brown Hollow, Ruhe Brown Road and all side roads leading from the above mentioned roads, according to district water officials.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Affected customers should boil all tap water to be used for cooking, drinking and making ice for at least three minutes.

Water officials did not release the reason for the advisory.