Boil water advisory issued for parts of Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory.

According to the water district, the advisory has been issued as of 8 p.m. Thursday for the following areas: Doe Creek, Little Doe Creek, Bonnie Lane, Roberts Rd., Sugar Hollow Rd, McKee Rd, 1209 Noland Hill, Searcy Branch, Jakes Heavenly Hwy., Bingham Lane, Middle Fork, Murphys Ford, Clay Issacs, Red Lick up to 8125, Jenkins Branch, Sang Branch, Horns River, McSwain Branch, Eck Hollow, Deer Lick and Sawmill Rd.

The water district says during a boil water advisory, it’s recommended customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking, or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

An updated advisory will be issued when it’s no longer necessary to boil water, according to the Estill County Water District.

Customers with questions should call 1-606-723-3795.