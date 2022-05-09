Boil water advisory issued for parts of Danville

City says line break is to blame, officials making necessary repairs

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Danville. According to the City of Danville, no contamination has been confirmed but several areas are under an advisory.

In the meantime, areas affected include Lyons Street, Sheridan Avenue, Cox Street and Liddell Street in Perryville. According to the city, those in affected areas should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes and then let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

The city reports a line break is to blame and officials are making the necessary repairs.

You can view the advisory issued by the city HERE.