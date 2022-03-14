Boil water advisory issued for parts of Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Danville. According to the City of Danville, the advisory applies to Sheridan Avenue, Lyons Avenue, Cox Street, and Liddel Street.

According to the city, while no contamination has been confirmed people in the affected areas are urged to bring all water to a boil for three minutes, then let it cool before using it.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice, according to the city.