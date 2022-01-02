Boil water advisory issued for part of Estill Water District
Issued early Sunday afternoon
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the following areas:
8425 Red Lick Road to 12440 Red Lick Rd, Clark Road, Locust School Branch Rd., Kissey Branch Rd.
During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking, or making ice.
After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.
The district will advise customers once it is no longer necessary to boil water. Customers with questions should call: 1-606-723-3795.