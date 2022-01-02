Boil water advisory issued for part of Estill Water District

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the following areas:

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking, or making ice.

After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

The district will advise customers once it is no longer necessary to boil water. Customers with questions should call: 1-606-723-3795.