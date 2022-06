Boil Water Advisory issued for Old Stanford Rd in Danville

The City says it affects about 25 people

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for a road in the City of Danville.

The advisory is for 1972 Old Stanford Road.

The City says it affects about 25 people.

Officials say a contractor broke a 4-inch pvc line, but no contamination has been confirmed.

It’s recommended to boil all water until further notice.