Boil Water Advisory issued for Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Danville has issued a boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory has been issued for 830 Cross Hill Road from the intersection of Cross Hill Road and Alton Road to the dead end of Cross Hill Road.

The City says the advisory is due to a 6 inch AC Service Line break.

No contamination has been confirmed but the City is recommending boiling all water for 3 minutes, before using it or use bottled water.