Boil water advisory issued for city of Richmond

Break in main water line prompts advisory

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The break of one of the city’s main water lines has prompted an immediate boil water advisory for the entire city of Richmond water district.

The advisory is in effect as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

The line is near Greens Crossing Road east of the city.

In a boil water advisory, be extra careful that water is clean before drinking it or use it. Typically, this means purchasing bottled water or boiling tap water.

How to properly boil water

If your tap water is cloudy, give it time to settle. Strain the water with a clean cloth, paper towel, or coffee filter to remove the sediment. If your tap water is clear, skip this step. Hold water at a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill all harmful bacteria. In high elevation locations (over 6,500 feet) water has a lower boiling point and should be boiled for at least three minutes. Because coffeepots don’t boil water long enough to make it safe, you can’t use them to purify water. Don’t forget to let the water cool before drinking or storing it!

Clean drinking water — what all do I need it for?

If there’s a boil water advisory in your area, you should boil your water before doing any of following activities:

Drinking

Making ice — also throw away any ice that may have become contaminated

Brushing your teeth

Preparing baby formula

Preparing food

Preparing drinks (even when the drink has its own filter, like coffee made with a coffee maker)

Giving pets water to drink

Water doesn’t need to be purified when doing laundry, washing hands, or bathing. However, you should be careful to avoid getting water in your eyes or mouth. It’s also recommended to use purified water for bathing young children, people with weak immune systems, and people with an open wound.

You can use unpurified water to wash dishes, but the dishes should be soaked in a mixture of water and bleach for at least a minute after washing.