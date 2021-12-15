Boil water advisory in McKinney Water District in Lincoln County

Due to a water main break

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for hundreds of people in the McKinney Water District in Lincoln County due to a water main break.

According to the water district, the advisory is for about 400 customers starting at Old McKinney School on Hwy 198 to the intersection of Hwy 698 at the Casey County Line. This includes Hwy 518, Norris Road, Old Liberty Road and any roads leading off of these. The advisory also covers New Salem Church on Hwy 698 to the intersection of Hwy 198 at the Casey County line, including Sims Road and Moccasin Road.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.