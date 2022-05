Boil Water Advisory for Perryville Rd in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for 9445 Perryville Road.

The advisory is also for anything West of Perryville Rd.

Areas impacted include: Harrodsburg Rd, Claunch Rd,Battlefield Rd, North Whites Ln, Hayes-May Rd, Oscar Bradley Rd, Coconougher Rd, Gibson Rd, Lewis Rd, Whites Cemetary Rd, Springfield Rd, North Bull Ln, Watkins Ln, Shortline Rd, Crain School Rd, Crain Town Rd, Poorhouse Rd, Bradley Cemetary Rd.