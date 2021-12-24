Boil Water Advisory for parts of Lincoln County

The advisory affects some McKinney Water District customers due to a water line break

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An estimated 150 customers of the McKinney Water District in Lincoln County were placed under a boil water advisory Christmas Eve morning due to a water line break, according to district water officials.

Affected customers live on Highway 1778 and Toombs Hollow, according to the water district.

The affected customers should boil all tap water to be used for cooking, drinking and making ice for at least three minutes until further notice.