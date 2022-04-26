Bogus warrant phone scam alert in Franklin County

If you receive a call saying you need to pay money due to an outstanding warrant, don't fall for it

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam targeting individuals and businesses.

Deputies say someone is calling people, claiming to be with the office’s “warrant and citation division,” which doesn’t even exist.

The caller tells people there’s a warrant out for them and tries to scare them into giving them money during the call. Don’t fall for it.

No law enforcement agency is going to call you to tell you there’s a warrant out for your arrest and they’re not going to ask you to pay money to take care of it.

Deputies remind everyone not to give out personal or financial information to anyone over the phone you don’t know.

Investigators say the number that has been showing up on caller ID is 502-663-5460.