Body of swimmer who went missing on Laurel River Lake 7 days ago recovered

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The body of a swimmer who went missing one week ago today in Laurel River Lake has been recovered.

On Friday around 1:30 p.m., the man’s body was recovered in approximately 130 feet of water off Marsh Branch Road, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

His name has not yet been released.

Officials say foul play is not suspected.

On July 7 just before 5:30 p.m., the London-Laurel Rescue Squad received a report of a possible drowning at the lake. Rescue units went to the area near Sulphur Spring Branch where the swimmer was last seen. We were told the man is 51 years old.

He was last seen on that lake with a group of friends when he jumped off the back of the boat. His life vest surfaced, but he didn’t.

The rescue squad was assisted by K-9s, divers, underwater drones, the Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, Laurel County Division of Public Safety and Christian Aid Ministries.