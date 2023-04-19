Body of missing Indiana man found in Kentucky River

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The body of an Indiana man who went missing in April was found in the Kentucky River last Saturday, officials said yesterday.

Paul Young’s body was found by kayakers in the Kentucky River near the High Bridge area on April 15, according to a Facebook post by Jessamine County Emergency Management Agency on April 18.

His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The 28-year-old went missing in early April. His vehicle was found in the area shortly after his disappearance and a Golden Alert was issued.

“We are thankful for all of the support from partner agencies and community who have prayed and brought assistance and resources to [Paul’s] family,” the Facebook post reads.