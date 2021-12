Body of Frankfort man recovered from Benson Creek in Franklin County

Drowning possible cause of death, according to coroner.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of a Frankfort man was recovered from Benson Creek in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Coroner, the body of 62- year old William Amey Jr. was found Sunday morning.

The coroner says Amey drove his car into high water on Devils Hollow Road.