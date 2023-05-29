Body of escaped Ohio inmate possibly found in river

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky say they believe they’ve found the body of a missing inmate.

Police say a body was pulled from the Ohio River on Sunday and they believe it is escaped prisoner Bradley Gillespie.

He broke out of a prison in Lima, Ohio last Tuesday along with another man, James Lee.

Investigators say both men hid in a dumpster at the prison before making their escape.

Police recaptured Lee last week but Gillespie was still on the run.

Authorities say they will conduct an autopsy Tuesday to help identify the body found.

“The preliminary investigation indicates we recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie from the river. There will be an autopsy performed on Tuesday. We are glad to have closure to this situation and this event,” said Chief Sean Mckinney with Henderson Police Department.