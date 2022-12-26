Body found in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea.

The coroner says the body of 37-year old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.

Kentucky State Police say Jones was from Richmond. State Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The coroner says the body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.