Body found in Knox Central High School parking lot; school canceled

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An adult’s body was found in the parking lot of Knox Central High School Thursday morning, prompting a police investigation and the school’s cancellation.

According to a letter to parents addressed from Knox County Public Schools, a police presence will be at the school for an investigation and to allow officers “full access to the site,” school is canceled for the day.

School officials say while the “incident” occurred on school property, they believe it’s non-school related and the person doesn’t have a direct connection to the school system. Police confirmed this information to ABC 36 as well.

