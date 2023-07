Body found in field in Berea near Boone Street

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A body was found in a field in Berea Friday afternoon, according to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.

The body was found in the area of Slate Lick Road and Boone Street.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates