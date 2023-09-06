Body found in creek bed near Nicholasville church

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A body was found in a creek bed near a Nicholasville church Wednesday morning, police say.

A person’s body was found at 7:30 a.m. in a creek next to the Tabernacle Baptist Church on Lexington Road.

A member of the church found the person’s body about 12-15 feet down in the creek, Nicholasville police told ABC 36.

No cause of death has been determined, however, police don’t suspect foul play.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 will update when more is available