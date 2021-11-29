Body found in car on Chop Bottom Road, Clay County deputies investigate

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Chop Bottom Road in Clay County is closed until further notice after Clay County Sheriff deputies found a body inside of car.

According to the Sheriffs office, deputies were called to respond Sunday to a car over a hill complaint on Chop Bottom Road.

When deputies arrived they found a man dead inside the car.

The identity of that man is being withheld until family is notified.

Chop Bottom Road will be closed until the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff Office at (606) 598-3471 or Manchester Dispatch (606) 598-8411.