Body found at Somerset car dealership

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A body was found at a Somerset car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found at Tri-City Motors located on Highway 27.

The coroner would not clarify where exactly the body was found at the dealership.

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No cause of death has been determined, the coroner said.

ABC 36 has reached out to the Somerset Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates