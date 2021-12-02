Body found along road in Gallatin County identified

The decomposed body of 43-year old Kenneth Beach, of Sparta, was found Tuesday afternoon

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s decomposed body was found along a road in Gallatin County, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say they’re trying to determine how and why 43-year old Kenneth Beach, of Sparta, died.

Beach’s body was discovered Tuesday afternoon on Boone Road, according to KSP.

An autopsy on Wednesday led to the identification of the body.

Kentucky State Police were assisted on the scene Tuesday by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Warsaw Police and the Gallatin County Coroner.