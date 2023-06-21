Body camera footage shows Ky. murder suspect discussing Oklahoma City bomber

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a reference to the Oklahoma City bomber.

That’s what police in Kentucky found when they arrested Kenneth Gregory for allegedly threatening to kill his family in late May.

Now, they’ve released body camera footage from that incident.

“Do not move or you will be shot. Do you understand?”

“I understand. I will not move.”

The police confrontation with Gregory did not last long. He followed directions. But gave confusing answers at times to officers.

For example, saying police should have found all his weapons.

“That should be the only weapons on me.” “That should be, or is?” “It is the only weapons on me as long as I remember correctly. It’s a lot of weapons. Stressful situation.”

LMPD had been called after Gregory face-timed his father in late May wearing body armor and loading rifle magazines threatening to kill his family. Oldham County police arrested Gregory after GPS located him near his father’s home. He was detained on a mental inquest warrant.

“I’m very confused on…opinion on the mental health crisis though you can’t really stop someone from committing an act of violence for say if you were to take my weapons, I could always rent a U-Haul and load it with explosives like Timothy McVeigh I believe. It’s the will do to harm.”

Officers spent nearly an hour searching Gregory’s car and unloading magazine after magazine of AK-47 rounds.

They counted 356 rounds contained within multiple 30 and 40 round magazines. They also found 34 rounds of pistol ammunition and body armor in Gregory’s trunk.

“There were plates in the back. I guess he got those too.”

“Not really. Well, a lot of that level, 34 4 cases, y’all decide to shoot it.”

“Right.”

Gregory remains in jail charged with four counts of attempted murder.