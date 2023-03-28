Body camera footage of Nashville school shooting released as answers sought

Three children and three adults were killed in Monday's mass shooting

*Editor’s Note: the body camera video released below may be disturbing and difficult to watch and listen to. Please be advised*

(ABC NEWS) — Nashville police have released dramatic body camera footage from two officers who fired at the shooter who killed three children and three adults in a mass shooting at a small, private Christian school.

The video shows the officers entering the Covenant School Monday morning and following the sound of the gunfire to the second floor. They found the suspect — identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville — in a lobby area on the second floor, police said.

A woman hugs a police officer at the entrance of the Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, March 28, 2023. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

After an officer shouted “reloading,” the video shows officers Rex Engelbert, a four-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year veteran, firing at the suspect.

Hale was shot dead about 14 minutes after the initial 911 call came in, according to police.

You can watch that footage here: https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1640715069158989824

“They didn’t hesitate at all,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said of the officers on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, Mar. 27, 2023. George Uribe/AP