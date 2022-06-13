Boating industry booming in Lake Cumberland for a stay-cation

Instead of going out of state, businesses say people are investing in boats and vacationing in Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – While traveling out of state for a summer vacation may seem out of the question this year, a stay-cation to Pulaski County may be the right move, especially since the boating industry says business has been smooth sailing.

While Kentucky is land locked, it still offers camp grounds, a beach and miles of lake water.

Its the go-to vacation spot for locals and out of out-of-state visitors according to Harvey Maynard of Lake Cumberland Marine.

Maynard says the price not be right to travel out of state, but it’s been great for boats.

“It’s been awesome and of course the hot weather here is going to drive it up even more. As everybody knows products the last couple of years have been a little more difficult to get, ” says Maynard.

Maynard says its a nice change compared to years ago in 2008 and 2009 when we had a recession. However, in recent years a lot of products has been turned over and much of the stale inventory they had was sold.

“Summertime and warm temperatures and people wanting to get out on the water I think it’s just one thing they’re not going to live without,” says Maynard.

While the price of a boat can rang from 40,000 dollars to 300,000, the experience in the end might just be priceless.