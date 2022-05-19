Board approves largest pay raise in Mercer school district’s history

All certified and classified salaried employees will receive a raise

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mercer County Board of Education on Thursday approved the largest pay raise for district employees in the school system’s history, according to Superintendent Jason Booher.

All certified and classified salaried employees will receive a raise, according to Supt. Booher.

Certified and classified salaried workers will receive their step increase plus 5-percent next year, according to Booher.

The board also added additional steps past the 27-year mark to include steps up to 32-years of service.

All hourly and classified employees will receive their step increase in addition to at least a one-dollar per hour raise, according to the superintendent.

The superintendent says the raise for classified hourly workers will mean the average pay increase for that group will be 10.5-percent.