Bluegrass Railroad Museum release 2022 schedule as track work continues

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Volunteers have been busy remodeling, as the Bluegrass Railroad Museum (BGRM) gets set to reopen for the season.

According to the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, train rides resume in April and a lot of work has been done during the winter closure.

The Duncan Tavern is now located next to the museum platform and its’ interior has been stripped revealing much of the dining car’s original look, according to BGRM.

According to BGRM, work has also continued connecting the locomotive barn switches to the existing sidetrack, leveling it with ballast rock and connecting the rails. Once this is completed, the track will be

extended to enter the south side of the building.

According to BGRM, there will be no price increases for tickets or for charters. Special events will include Mother’s Day and Father’s Day trains and living history events to honor those who served in World War II and in the American Civil War.

BGRM 2022 train schedule is as follows:

Springtime trains Saturday, April 2 & 9, one train at 2:00 PM

Easter Bunny train Saturday, April 16, one train at 2:00 PM

Springtime trains Saturday, April 23 & 30, one train at 2:00 PM

Mother’s Day train Saturday, May 7, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Regular trains Saturday, May 14, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

World War II event Saturday, May 21, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM

Regular trains Saturdays, May 28, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Civil War Train event Saturday, June 4, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM

Regular trains Saturday June 11, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Father’s Day train Saturday, June 18, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Regular trains Saturdays, June 25 through September 24, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Pumpkin Patch trains October 1 & 8 & 15 & 22 & 29, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM

Thanksgiving train November 26, two trains at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Santa Claus trains Saturday and Sunday, December 3 & 4 and 10 & 11 at 2:00 PM

Members will continue to work in March and April on other projects. According to BGRM, more volunteers are needed. Those interested in volunteering can stop by on Saturday mornings.

You can find more information on the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, HERE.