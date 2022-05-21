Bluegrass Railroad Museum hosts “Rails of Honor” during Armed Forces Day

This was the second year the museum have done this event.

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- In honor of Armed Forces Day, visitors at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum in Versailles got to see a living history salute to those who served in World War II.

It was part of the “Rails of Honor.” People took a train ride through the city before watching a live reenactment of some of the events that took place during the war, including a train takeover.

You could also learn about vehicles, weapons, and some of the units that fought during the war.

“It’s basically to honor the veterans,” said Jeffrey Stanfield, a presenter for the reenactment. “We like to show them what we have here. And when we go out there to do the reenactment, it kind of brings back some of those memories to them. So its enjoyable for us and enjoyable to them, also.”

