Bluegrass legend J.D. Crowe passes away Christmas Eve morning
Crowe was 84 years old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass music legend J.D. Crowe passed away early Friday morning, according to his son David who lives in Lexington.
A post shared on Facebook by Kentucky Country Music reads in part, “Earlier this morning, we received the news of the passing of J.D. Crowe, as confirmed by his son David. You could not have found a nicer guy in the world of bluegrass than Crowe. One of the hardest working guys in the music business, he was also a hoot to be around.”
On a JD Crowe Fan Page on Facebook, another post was shared, “This morning at around 3am our dad, JD Crowe, went home. Prayers needed for all during this difficult time.”
According to Bluegrass Today which cites Crowe’s son David, the 84-year-old was hospitalized last month and was expected home for Christmas.
Crowe was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2003. He was set to release a new album with Rickey Wasson, titled Crowe & Wasson, from Truegrass Entertainment. According to the JD Crowe Fan Page, much of the album was recorded in the late ’90s, when Rickey was working with Crowe in the New South, and the rest cut within the last few years.
According to Kentucky Country Music, a complete bio and funeral information will be available soon.