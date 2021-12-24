Bluegrass legend J.D. Crowe passes away Christmas Eve morning

According to Bluegrass Today which cites Crowe’s son David, the 84-year-old was hospitalized last month and was expected home for Christmas.

Crowe was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2003. He was set to release a new album with Rickey Wasson, titled Crowe & Wasson, from Truegrass Entertainment . According to the JD Crowe Fan Page, much of the album was recorded in the late ’90s, when Rickey was working with Crowe in the New South, and the rest cut within the last few years.