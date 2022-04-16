Bluegrass Miracle League returns after two-year hiatus

After two years of cancelled seasons and false starts, Bluegrass Miracle League is back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the fall of 2019, the Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League kicked off a new, full season of baseball, and it was just as much of a celebration as it was a great gameday.

The joy was so contagious Saturday, it could be heard and seen throughout Shilito Park.

“They’re so happy to be back and just listen! It’s truly a party out here. It’s a party out here,” said YMCA of Central Kentucky’s CEO and President Paula Anderson, as the crowd erupted in a cheer.

After two years of cancelled seasons and false starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet another cancellation last week due to weather, the Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League is back for more baseball.

Opening Day boasted about 70 athletes with special needs, aged 5 to 21, who traveled from all over central Kentucky to play the game they love. ABC 36 spoke with 11-year-old Tigers player Brody Toney.

“It’s a lot of fun and I love it because it’s one of my favorite things,” said Toney.

The star athlete also shared his thoughts after the game on the best part of baseball.

“It’s hitting the ball,” he said, smiling.

According to Bluegrass Miracle League’s Director, Kevin Haury, getting these athletes back at bat is even more important post-pandemic.

“These children were really isolated, they were even more isolated than normal children were and that took a toll on everyone mentally and emotionally and even physically. To get these guys back out here and have some fun and play and get active means the world,” said Haury.

For Haury, getting back into the swing of things also means getting to experience the emotions of watching the players do what they love.

“You get a lot of goosebump moments, seeing kids do things they’ve never done before and just watching the smiles and seeing happy tears in the stands. It’s just excitement and joy,” said Haury.

You can catch the Bluegrass Miracle League at Shilito Park on Saturdays until the end of May.

For a full schedule, go to bgml.org.