Bluegrass Healthcare Coalition underway in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — First responders and healthcare professionals are getting an up-close look at emergency equipment Wednesday in Versailles in a non-emergency type setting.

The 2023 MASH is underway at the Woodford County Fairgrounds.

MASH stands for Mobilizing Assets Sustaining Healthcare.

Organizers say the Bluegrass Healthcare Coalition MASH is a showcase of a few of the assets used for an emergency response that support the coalition partners during real-world events.

The MASH provides first responders with the opportunity to connect and network with coalition partners within the region and organizers say it’s important to see and get a feel for the equipment before it’s ever needed.