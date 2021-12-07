Bluegrass Distillers makes Midway move, releases new whiskeys

Five experimental rye whiskeys.

MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Distillers, a craft distillery in Lexington, announced last year it planned to relocate production, operations, and tasting room to Midway, Ky.

The move was planned as demand has grown for Bluegrass Distillers’ core line of products, and the company now is announcing a new line of whiskeys under a new brand and label, Midway Distilling Co.

Bluegrass Distillers co-owner Ben Franzini said, “We are so excited to introduce Midway Distilling Co. to complement our core Bluegrass Distillers line of premium Kentucky bourbons. We hope you enjoy these experimental rye whiskeys as much as we have enjoyed creating them this past year. They are complex and delicious. This new brand allowed us to explore new and exciting flavor profiles and tell stories of the rich history of Bluegrass Distillers’ new home, Midway, Kentucky.”

The original Midway Distilling Company was founded prior to Prohibition in 1916 and was sold as medicinal whiskey until 1924, when the entire plant and remaining inventory were destroyed by fire. Midway Distilling Company operated on the northeast corner of Dudley & Gratz Streets in Midway, moving into the space previously occupied by the Belle of Anderson Distillery.

The first batch of Midway Distilling Company products include four year rye whiskeys with secondary finishes including rum barrels, sauternes barrels, Vermouth barrels, toasted French oak, and recharred oak.