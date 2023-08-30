Bluegrass Crime Stoppers to begin releasing Most Wanted Person of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help.

Starting Wednesday, there will be a Most Wanted Person of the Week and a Crime of the Week. The community is encouraged to submit any information related to criminal activity, so officials can make sure our communities are safe.

This week, the Most Wanted Person of the Week is Phillip Perkins. He has active arrest warrants for fleeing and evading, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, a parole violation warrant and unserved emergency protection orders.

The Bluegrass Crime Stopper Crime of the Week is a shots fired incident that happened the evening of Aug. 8 at the Speedway on East New Circle Road when a car seen fleeing the scene was reportedly involved in another shooting just minutes later.

Witnesses say they saw two male suspects flee from a sedan that ran into a pole on Beresford Lane; that car was riddled with bullet holes. They are currently looking for a newer model Ford Escape

“Even if you don’t think it’s important, let us make that determination because of course there’s things we can’t tell the public, but the detective knows that. So whenever you think ‘Oh I’m not gonna waste their time and give them this information.’ Do it anyways because it may not be a waste of time. Really let us decide that,” said Det. Kristyn Klingshirn.

You can submit tips anonymously through the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers website or by phone at 859253-2020.