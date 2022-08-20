Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises money through annual Shootout fundraiser

People of all classes came to the range to showcase their skills, with awards being given to the best shooters.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the community to help solve crimes. In an effort to help raise money for those tips, the organization held one of its’ biggest fundraisers Saturday morning.

The Crime Stoppers Shootout fundraiser helped raise thousands of dollars. The event was held at the police firing range.

Organizers say Crime Stoppers is a way to help point investigators in the right direction more quickly, when trying to solve crimes in the Bluegrass.

The non-profit recently increased its reward for crime tips.

“Crime Stoppers is that confidential conduit between the public and between law enforcement, because a lot of people may know something about a crime, or they may know something about an incident, but just don’t wanna get involved. They don’t wanna say anything. And there’s a reluctance there, or maybe even a fear. And so what Crime Stoppers does is give that citizen a path, a way to make their community safer, share the information, so law enforcement gets it and can act on it,” said David Ashford, a Crime Stoppers board member.

There are four anonymous ways to report a tip, including the crime stoppers website, or by calling 253-2020.