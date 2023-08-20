Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises funding through annual Shootout

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Bluegrass Crime Stoppers held one if its biggest events of the year this weekend at the Lexington police shooting range with its annual Crime Stoppers Shootout.

The shootout entered its 20th year and the Bluegrass branch is the only branch in the United States that uses a shootout as a fundraiser.

Dozens of people came out to shoot at different targets.

Money raised from the event helps support the organization with operation and tip reward money. Of course- those tips are 100% anonymous.

“As somebody that was in the detective bureau prior to taking this position, I 100% know how important those tips are. I have had crime stoppers tips that have had helped me close cases,” says Krystyn Klingshirn, who is the Lexington Police’s liaison for Crimestoppers.

“At a time when law enforcement is struggling to have enough officers everywhere. This helps our department, our community all be safer. A lot of people know things, but they don’t wanna get engaged. And this is a way for them to do that and maintain their anonymity,” says David Ashburn, who is a board member with Blue Grass Crimestoppers.

Crime Stoppers say tips in 2022 resulted in 77 arrests and more than $33,000 was given out in reward money.