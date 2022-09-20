Bluegrass Crime Stoppers extends monetary reward for unsolved murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders.

In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.

The next month, the board voted to increase cash rewards up to $1,500 for information that led to an arrest in any felony case, up from $1,000.

In August, Crime Stoppers issued two, $2,500 rewards to callers who provided information that led to arrests in two murders.

And now in September, the board voted to extend this incentive until the end of the year or until all initial funds, which is $10,000, have been awarded. As of now, Crime Stoppers has awarded two of the four, $2,500 payouts, according to May.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is 859-253-2020.