Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trial Returns

The event returns to Masterson Station Park in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – An annual favorite, the Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trial, will return to Masterson Station Park on May 18 – 22, 2022. The competition is one of the longest-running and most prestigious stock dog trials in the country, typically drawing hundreds of spectators and the top handlers from across the country.

“We look forward to welcoming new and returning faces to this year’s event,” said Marianna Schreeder with Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trial. “It has special meaning to our community of competitors and fans alike. We want to extend our gratitude to Lexington Parks & Recreation for a partnership which allows us the opportunity to exhibit our talented, four-legged competitors in such a picturesque setting – Masterson Station Park.”

The Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trial, a non-profit event in partnership with Lexington Parks & Recreation, dates from the early 1960s, and was held for many years at Walnut Hall Farm. It has become a featured event the last 24 years, previously hosted at the Kentucky Horse Park and more recently at Masterson Station Park. This event, which is nearly identical to the one shown the popular movie Babe, features 500 sheep from Montana and over 600 dog-handler teams competing across five days – all in the picturesque setting of Masterson Station Park. The trials run continuously from dawn until dusk with concessions available as well as a silent auction. Families and spectators are encouraged to bring their dogs (leashes required), lawn chairs or picnic blankets, and enjoy this unique, fun outdoor event.

Every year, the trial is known for showcases the best of the best. This year’s trial will feature the nation’s top handlers, including Scotsman Tom Wilson, a previous Bluegrass Champion and 2-time David Letterman guest; Scotsman Alasdair MacRae, the 2021 National Champion who has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and Smithsonian magazine; Canadian Scott Glen, the defending 2018 and 2019 Bluegrass Classic winner, and 2015-2017 National Champion.

For 2022, Bluegrass Classic Stock Dog Trial has partnered with the Kentucky Sheep and Fiber Festival, which takes place May 20 – 22 at Masterson Station Park. The festival will host workshops and vendors, as well as offering craftsmanship for observation and sale.

The Bluegrass Sheep Dog Trial is put on by the Kentucky Border Collie Association at Masterson Station Park every May. Their mission is to continue the history and prestige of the Bluegrass Classic Sheepdog trial in Kentucky, to grow the sport through education, friendship, and comradery – all while keeping the well-being of the dogs and livestock a priority.

