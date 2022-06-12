Bluegrass Baron’s return to Waveland for “Tour of the Commonwealth”

The game, which is part of the Waveland Cup was played at Waveland State Historic Site.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marked a perfect day for baseball as The Bluegrass Barons Vintage baseball Club returned to Lexington for a home game tournament against the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame team.

It was the fourth stop on the “Tour of the Commonwealth,” which took place across the state.

Teams play according to the rules from 1869– no mitts, barehanded, and the open field is in play.

Players say they enjoy playing for the love of the game– and having support from the community means the most.

“We have a great crowd that comes out,” said Baron’s player Dave Allen. “And what makes it a fun event, a lot of times you go to games and they might not necessarily have a lot of fans. So when people come here and other teams come down, they see we’ve got a couple hundred people here, and they’re like ‘wow , this is really impressive’. So I think it gives everybody a little bit more energy and helps everybody play a little bit harder.

The Barons next game is coming up in Harrodsburg on Saturday.