Bluegrass Army Depot updates progress on destruction of chemical weapons

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Officials at the Bluegrass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant met Wednesday to discuss the soon-to-be-completed destruction of chemical weapons at the Bluegrass Army Depot.

The chemical weapons stockpile at Bluegrass Army Depot originally consisted of 523 tons of chemical agents.

In June 2019, the destruction plant team began destroying projectiles containing toxic chemicals using a static detonation chamber. And currently, more than 51,000 chemical weapons have been destroyed in the main plant.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of meeting our commitment under the Chemical Weapons Convention for the viability of that convention, the strengthening of the norm against the use of chemical weapons, especially amid the current international security climate,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for TRAC Kingston Reif.

United States law mandates that chemical weapons should be destroyed by Dec. 31, 2023.

The Kentucky site is on target to complete the destruction of the stockpile by September.