Bluegrass Airport offers electric vehicle charging stations

Partnership with Kentucky Utilities (KU) Brings New Customer Convenience to Valet Parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Passengers at Blue Grass Airport now have the added convenience of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as part of the recently-reopened valet parking service. This amenity, made possible via a partnership with Kentucky Utilities (KU), can charge up to four vehicles and is available free of charge to passengers using the airport’s valet parking service. Passengers can drop their vehicle off at the valet parking booth in front of the terminal and when they return from their trip, it will be charged and waiting curbside for them.

“This new amenity furthers our commitment to exceptional customer service by supporting the growing number of passengers transitioning to electric vehicles,” says Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport. “This addition is one of several enhancements the airport offers to passengers who choose to park with us during their trip and arrives at the perfect time as we continue to see travelers returning to Blue Grass Airport.”

The new charging station service is open immediately and will be free for customers who pay to park in valet ($22/day). Hosted via a program offered by KU, the airport is one of multiple central Kentucky locations to implement these stations. For additional information on this service as well as the airport’s parking facilities, please contact the airport’s guest services team at 859.425.3100.

“Between KU and our sister utility, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, we’ve installed 20 publicly accessible EV charging stations across the Commonwealth, and we offer the opportunity for businesses, like the airport, that are interested in hosting EV charging stations at their locations to have one installed,” says Eileen Saunders, LG&E and KU vice president of customer services. “We’re proud to partner with Blue Grass Airport for this EV charging station and to work together to make driving electric convenient as more and more motorists are making the switch.”

This upgraded service option is the latest in a series of improvements to the airport’s parking facilities in recent years. The airport’s 640-vehicle, long-term parking lot was expanded to accommodate more than 985 vehicles, and a cell phone waiting area was added immediately prior to the terminal building. Other additions include a curbside Ride App Pick-Up area for Lyft and Uber customers and a covered walkway from the long-term parking area that offers passengers protection during inclement weather.

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75 years of commercial air service as Kentuckians “Get Going” with non-stop and connecting flights to hundreds of destinations worldwide. Serving as many as 1.4 million passengers annually, the airport focuses daily on fulfilling its vision of providing a welcoming approach connecting Kentucky and the world. The airport supports the region with approximately 3,475 jobs and a total economic output exceeding $370 million. Receive the latest airport news by liking us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bluegrassairport or following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bgairport.