Blue Run Spirits reveals renderings of new Georgetown distillery. See it here

















GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits’ new Georgetown distillery is taking shape digitally, for now.

The distillery coming to Georgetown will include a 35,000-square-foot building with a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse. The company expects to break ground this year and open in 2025.

The facility, which you can see above, is described as an “unexpected and modern facility with a true focus on sustainability” by CEO and cofounder Mike Montgomery.

The design, called “Meander,” is meant to evoke the journey of limestone-rich water of the Royal Spring in Georgetown as it winds its way through the distilling, aging and blending process, according to a press release.

Blue Run Spirits has introduced 13 bourbon and rye whiskeys since the company launched in October 2020.