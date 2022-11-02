“Blue Hearts for Kathryn:” woman designs clothing line honoring life of brother, sister

Lauren Richardson says she struggled deeply with the loss of a brother and sister. Now, she's remembering them through her newly-released clothing line.

LEXINGTON, Ky/FORT WORTH, Tx (WTVQ) – It’s been an emotional month for social media influencer Lauren Richardson: she’s just released a clothing line with the brand Roolee, but one piece in the line means something a little extra special for her and her family.

It was seven years ago when Lauren’s life changed forever: the oldest of six siblings, she lost a brother and a sister within five months of each other.

For her, blue hearts continue to represent her siblings, particularly her sister Kathryn, who spent a week in the hospital fighting for her life before she passed. She was just 11 years old.

“She had this super spunky, fun personality,” said Richardson,”she had this quality of goodness about her.”

Lauren says she felt an instant, special connection to her sister when she was born, and says she struggled deeply with the loss of her siblings.

“It was super difficult because our oldest Lauren, was pregnant with a little girl…and she couldn’t come to see her sister. So she couldn’t come to say goodbye,” said Sherrill Moody, Lauren’s mother.

Kathryn loved the color blue. Lauren says the family decorated Kathryn’s hospital room in blue hearts during that difficult week.

After Kathryn’s passing, blue hearts quickly became a symbol for Lauren and the Moody family. Moody says blue hearts not only remind them of their loved ones passed, but it also reminds them of hope and perseverance through difficulty. The Moody family even started the Blue Hearts Foundation in Kathryn’s honor.

“We’ve come to this place in our hearts where we’ve all completely changed,” said Moody.

Lauren now lives in Fort Worth, Texas with her own family as a lifestyle social media influencer. About a year ago, she says she partnered with clothing brand Roolee to work on a special clothing line designed by her, called Lauren Virginia x Roolee.

She says she wanted to honor her siblings through the line, so she designed a special “Blue Hearts for Kathryn” sweater.

She says she kept the design a secret from her family, still living in Lexington, until the line released last month.

She says it’s a way to remember her siblings’ legacy.

“It’s just kind of taught me to appreciate life. And never take life for granted and really love the people around you. I used to tell myself, ‘oh, I’ll call them later,’ ‘I’ll catch up with them later,’ but it really reminded me that life is so short,” said Richardson.

Lauren posted her family’s emotional reaction to her Instagram when they first saw the design.

As for what Kathryn would think of the sweater, Lauren had this to say:

“I think she would have loved it,” said Richardson.

Richardson says her collection Lauren Virginia x Roolee is size-inclusive and works to honor all women at all stages of life. She says it’s an added to honor to be able to remember her siblings through the Blue Hearts for Kathryn sweater.