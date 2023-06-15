Blue Grass Airport welcomes new flight to Las Vegas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

Blue Grass Airport celebrates big as they announce their new direct flight to Las Vegas.

The flight arrived at 1 p.m. today and was welcomed with a water cannon salute from public safety officials.

The airport also has an Elvis impersonator, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, games, festivities and Vegas-style snacks for passengers to celebrate the event.

The Allegiant flight is offering one-way fares on the new route for as low as $69, but those tickets must be purchased before June 17, 2023 for travel by August 13, 2023. The new flights will operate twice a week.

“This new Las Vegas flight provides Kentuckians with easy access to some of the world’s leading hotels, spectacular entertainment venues, and must-see attractions that are uniquely Las Vegas,” said Eric Frankl, Blue Grass Airport’s president & CEO. “We are excited Allegiant is expanding their Lexington schedule by now flying nonstop to this popular westbound destination and providing our region with such low fares.”

To find more information on the flight, visit http://www.allegiant.com/.