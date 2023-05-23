Blue Grass Airport to offer non-stop flight to Denver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Grass Airport will soon offer a non-stop flight from Lexington to Denver.

On Sept. 29, service will begin on a 76-seat aircraft that includes a first-class cabin with 12 seats.

Flights will be offered daily and are on sale now at www.united.com.

The following is the schedule:

Depart Lexington at 4:30 p.m. ET and arrive in Denver at 5:45 p.m. MT

Depart Denver at 10:15 a.m. MT and arrive in Lexington at 3:15 p.m. ET

The addition is part of a larger United announcement of 35 new flights.