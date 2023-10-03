Blue Grass Airport to be home to new hangar for large, corporate aircraft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Grass Airport will be home to a new hangar for large, corporate aircraft with completion expected in fall 2024.

The hangar will include 30-foot-high doors, be home to offices, storage spaces and vehicle parking, and is designed to accommodate business jets in sizes up to the Gulfstream G700 and Global Express 7500/8000 platforms.

Construction will begin this month by Denham-Blythe Company.

The cost of the project is set at $15.5 million.

“Blue Grass Airport is committed to advancing its private aviation facilities to meet the evolving needs of the aviation community,” said Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “This new hangar represents a significant step forward in that effort. The 30-foot-high doors will provide the flexibility to house a diverse fleet of aircraft, and we look forward to providing our corporate aviation partners with an exceptional facility with the utmost conveniences.”